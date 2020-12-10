Taylor Swift's birthday gift to fans is a new album



Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year — the singer-songwriter is about to release her second album in 2020.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," Swift wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. "I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

Swift said the new album is called "Evermore," which she described as a "sister" album to her latest release, "Folklore." A video for a new song, "Willow," will arrive along with the album, to be released at midnight Thursday.

The Grammy winner revealed the track list for the 15-song new album and noted that some of the guests are Haim, The National and Bon Iver. She turns 31 on Sunday.

"Folklore," released this summer, enjoyed three separate visits to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first album to sell a million copies in the U.S. in 2020.

On Instagram, Swift said working on "Folklore" was different than her previous albums and she just kept writing songs. "I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales," she wrote.

"I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

Swift also wrote on Twitter about how she's been lucky forward to this particular birthday:

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"