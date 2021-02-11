Last year, Taylor Swift gave us a lot of new music. This year it will be old — the pop star has announced she’s dropping the first of her rerecorded albums.

Swift said online Thursday that "Fearless: Taylor's Version" is finished and "will be with you soon," featuring rerecorded songs from Swift's sophomore album, "Fearless." The new set will have 26 songs — the original album had 13 — and also contain six never-before released songs, tunes which "almost made" the album.

The 31-year-old recording artist will also release a new version of her song "Love Story" from "Fearless" on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

Swift has vowed to rerecord her first six albums after music manager Scooter Braun announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to those early recordings by the pop star. Braun then sold Swift's catalog and the singer-songwriter complained that she hadn't been given a chance to acquire her masters.

"Fearless" was written when Swift was between 16 and 18 and earned Swift her first Grammy Award. The rerecorded version is likely to be embraced by her fans and push the original recordings lower in searches.

Swift hasn't announced when "Fearless: Taylor’s Version" will be available but a statement she posted on Twitter included a hidden message using only the capital letters, which read: April Ninth.

