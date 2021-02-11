TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Taylor Swift has finished rerecording sophomore album 'Fearless'

Pop star Taylor Swift, who has finished rerecording

Pop star Taylor Swift, who has finished rerecording her sophomore album "Fearless," will release a new version of song "Love Story" from that studio recording Thursday at midnight. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

Last year, Taylor Swift gave us a lot of new music. This year it will be old — the pop star has announced she’s dropping the first of her rerecorded albums.

Swift said online Thursday that "Fearless: Taylor's Version" is finished and "will be with you soon," featuring rerecorded songs from Swift's sophomore album, "Fearless." The new set will have 26 songs — the original album had 13 — and also contain six never-before released songs, tunes which "almost made" the album.

The 31-year-old recording artist will also release a new version of her song "Love Story" from "Fearless" on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

Swift has vowed to rerecord her first six albums after music manager Scooter Braun announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to those early recordings by the pop star. Braun then sold Swift's catalog and the singer-songwriter complained that she hadn't been given a chance to acquire her masters.

"Fearless" was written when Swift was between 16 and 18 and earned Swift her first Grammy Award. The rerecorded version is likely to be embraced by her fans and push the original recordings lower in searches.

Swift hasn't announced when "Fearless: Taylor’s Version" will be available but a statement she posted on Twitter included a hidden message using only the capital letters, which read: April Ninth.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Lucasfilm says actress Gina Carano is no longer Gina Carano fired from 'Mandalorian' after social media post
"Bachelor" franchise host Chris Harrison announced on social 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison apologizes
Police officer and restaurateur Bobby Ford, seen at LI cop-restaurateur to be featured on 'Fox & Friends'
Kevin James as Kevin in "The Crew." LI's Kevin James returns with Netflix's 'The Crew'
Alex Trebek poses on the set at Alex Trebek's clothing donated to charity
Some of the cast of the television series 'Love Boat' cast reunites for virtual benefit
Didn’t find what you were looking for?