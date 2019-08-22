Taylor Swift talks about owning her work on 'GMA'

Taylor Swift treated her fans to three songs during her appearance on "Good Morning America" on Thursday and she treated them to pizzas handed out by her father while they waited overnight to see her perform on the Central Park SummerStage.

The pop star, who appeared to promote her album "Lover," which comes out Friday, shared more than pizza during her interview with Robin Roberts before her performance. When asked what she has planned for Monday's Video Music Awards, Swift revealed that she'll be opening the show. "I don't know if I was supposed to say that," she said afterward. Swift picked up 10 VMA nominations.

Swift also talked about "Lover," which she called "the first album I will own," referring to the recent controversy involving Scooter Braun taking over ownership of the masters of her previous albums.

The Grammy winner added that she's excited that her new record contract states that starting next year, she can record her first five albums all over again. "That's so important," Swift said. "Artists deserve to own their work."

Following the interview, she performed two songs from her new album, "You Need to Calm Down" and "Me," as well as the smash "Shake It Off" from her 2014 album "1989."

Throughout the show, Swift took several moments to thank her fans. "I love you guys so much," she told the crowd. "Thanks for coming to Central Park. You guys are amazing."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.