Entertainment

Taylor Swift to perform at iHeartRadio Wango Tango in June

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23, 2019, in Manhattan.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Taylor Swift just released a new song and now she's ready to perform it live.

The pop star will take the stage at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert on June 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Swift released "ME!" — featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco — last week. She will also open Wednesday's Billboard Music Awards with a performance of the song.

Ryan Seacrest will host Wango Tango, to feature performances by Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke, Tyga, Ava Max, Fletcher and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Tickets go on sale Friday.

LiveXLive and iHeartMedia radio stations will livestream the concert and Freeform will broadcast it as a 90-minute special on June 7.

