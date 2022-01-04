The Allman Brothers Band used to annually perform a string of spring shows at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan dubbed "March Madness." Although the band hasn’t played since 2014, this year that tradition will be resurrected.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band's landmark album, "Eat a Peach," tribute band Trouble No More, featuring guitarist Brandon "Taz" Niederauer of Dix Hills, will make its live debut headlining the venue on March 25 performing the record in its entirety plus an extra set of Allman Brothers songs. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward the Big House Foundation, an organization which supports music education and exhibition.

"I used to be an 8-year-old kid going to see the Allman Brothers with my dad in the city. I would beg him to take me to see them," says Niederauer, 18. "I’d stand up on the railing even though I had tickets in the back of the orchestra. They really inspired me and those were some of my favorite musical memories ever. Now I get to continue the legacy, which is kind of crazy."

Niederauer will play in the band with Daniel Donato (guitar, vocals), Jack Ryan (drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (son of the Allmans' bassist from 1972-76, vocals), Nikki Glaspie (drums), musical director Peter Levin (keyboards), Roosevelt Collier (pedal steel guitar) and his 21-year-old brother Dylan (bass guitar).

"Our dad would play ‘Eat a Peach’ so many times around the house," says Niederauer. "That music has been ingrained in us for sure."

Growing up, the Allmans' music really spoke to Niederauer whose favorite "Eat a Peach" track is "Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More."

"I love everything about their sound from the emotion behind Gregg Allman’s voice to the power of Duane Allman and Dickey Betts’ guitar playing," he says. "Listening to Allman Brothers music makes me feel good. No matter what mood I’m in, it cheers me up."

The question is … will this be a one-off or a string of shows?

"We’ll see what happens," says Niederauer. "These are amazing musicians and I’d love to play with them as many times as possible."

Tickets ($26-$100.50) for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. A presale is currently happening now through Thursday at 10 p.m. using the code: PEACH50.