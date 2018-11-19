TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine indicted on racketeering charges

6ix9ine has been one of the most ascendant and controversial names in hip-hop in recent months, topping the charts while having run-ins with law enforcement.

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein Women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 21. Photo Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press
Print

The rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine was in federal custody Monday awaiting a Manhattan court appearance.

The Brooklyn-based rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was among four people arrested on racketeering and firearms charges.

An attorney who has previously represented Hernandez did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

The authorities also arrested three of Hernandez's former associates, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, Jensel "Ish" Butler and Faheem "Crippy" Walter. It is unclear whether they had defense attorneys.

6ix9ine has been one of the most ascendant and controversial names in hip-hop in recent months. His album "Day69: Graduation Day" was among the top records on iTunes following its February release.

He is also known for the multiplatinum hit "Fefe" with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring the incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda.

But 6ix9ine also has had a series of run-ins with law enforcement and has publicly identified himself as a member of a violent New York gang, 9 Trey Bloods.

The 22-year-old recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Brooklyn Criminal Court in connection with a May traffic stop.

In a 2015 case in New York, 6ix9ine was sentenced to probation for his involvement in a sexually explicit video of a 13-year-old girl.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

HBO's "Barry" starring Bill Hader will have Thanksgiving TV: What to watch
It's hard to believe now that TV turkeys: 14 worst shows of this century
Country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and Recent notable deaths
Merrick's Heide family -- Lenny, Karen and their LIers to compete on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'
It's an informal "The Office" reunion as former Steve Carell mocks 'The Office' reboot idea on SNL 
Florence Pugh in "The Little Drummer Girl." 'Little Drummer Girl': Another fine le Carré adaptation