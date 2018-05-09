Bon Jovi has looked to Long Island once again to find up-and-coming rockers to play a high-profile show, choosing Tempt to open for the band at Madison Square Garden Thursday.

“We can't thank [Jon Bon Jovi] enough for paying it back and extending a helping hand down to us and the other bands that have had the opportunity to open for him,” Tempt singer Zach Allen, a Huntington native who now lives in Roslyn, said in a statement. “It is a rare occurrence these days. Opening for a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at Madison Square Garden is unfreakinbelievable!”

Bon Jovi has been inviting young bands to open its shows for years, and several Long Island bands have gotten the call, including Newsday’s Battle of the Bands winner Oak & Ash last year and Dix Hills’ Stage, back in 1995.

Tempt landed on Bon Jovi’s radar thanks to WBAB and Fingers, the station’s afternoon drive-time host, was happy to help. “We’re so proud that a young, energetic Long Island band is getting this monumental shot so early in their musical career,” Fingers said. “Tempt brings a fresh perspective to a classic sound with great melodies, memorable riffs and a polished presentation that harkens back to the arena rock bands of the 80s. It’s like these guys were born to play arenas, and WBAB is thrilled to have put them there!”

Tempt is making the most of their shot, releasing the video for their song “Under My Skin” to coincide with their opening slot.

“We're a rock band and Bon Jovi is baked into our DNA,” Tempt guitarist Harrison Marcello said in a statement. “We're fans of theirs in the truest sense. We respect Jon as an artist, songwriter and producer and also really admire his work ethic and his management skills as he has continued to lead the band from success to success on a career that few other artists have.”