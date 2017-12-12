Take a look back at photos from the 12-12-12 Concert For Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden, five years later, with proceeds benefiting those affected by superstorm Sandy.

Billy Joel performs at the 12-12-12 concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Paul McCartney performs at the 12-12-12 concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Blake Lively during the 12-12-12 concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Chris Martin, left, confers with Michael Stipe on stage at the 12-12-12 concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of Hurricane Sandy at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Billy Joel performs at the 12-12-12 concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, left, and actress Olivia Wilde speak onstage at the 12-12-12 a concert benefiting superstorm Sandy victims. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones performs at the 12-12-12 concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Actress Kristen Stewart speaks onstage during the 12-12-12 concert at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Jon Stewart mixes jokes with seriousness at the 12-12-12 concert to benefit superstorm Sandy victims at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during the 12-12-12 Concert For Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the 12-12-12 Concert For Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Roger Waters performs at the 12-12-12 The Concert for Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Roger Waters performs at the 12-12-12 a concert to aid the victims of superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Jon Bon Jovi, left, and Bruce Springsteen perform during 12-12-12 Concert For Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Eric Clapton performs during the 12-12-12 The Concert For Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Roger Waters performs at "12-12-12" a concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Musician Eddie Vedder performs during 12-12-12 Sandy Relief Concert at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Jon Bon Jovi, center, performs during The Concert For Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler performs "Sandy Screw Ya" at the Concert For Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Bruce Springsteen performs during the "12-12-12 The Concert For Sandy Relief" at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performs at the 12-12-12 The Concert for Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden in New York (Dec. 12, 2012)

Bruce Springsteen and the E street Band performing at the 12-12-12 The Concert for Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Dec. 12, 2012)

People gather before the "12-12-12" benefit concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Producers David Saltzman, left, and John Sykes speak to the media as workers prepare Madison Square Garden for the "12-12-12" concert whose proceeds will aid the victims of superstorm Sandy. (Dec. 12, 2012)

Signage for the "12-12-12" concert is displayed on the Madison Square Garden jumbotron in New York City. (Dec. 11, 2012)

A general view of atmosphere at "12-12-12 The Concert For Sandy Production"at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Dec. 11, 2012)

Producers David Saltzman and John Sykes prepare for "12-12-12 The Concert For Sandy Production" at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 11, 2012)

Workers prepare Madison Square Garden for the "12-12-12" concert whose proceeds will aid the victims of Superstorm Sandy. (Dec. 11, 2012)