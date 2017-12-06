TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

‘Kimberly: The People I Used to Know’ review: K. Michelle speaks her mind

K. Michelle's

K. Michelle's "Kimberly: The People I Used to Know" on Atlantic Records Photo Credit: Atlantic Records

By Glenn Gamboa  glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

K.MICHELLE

Kimberly: The People I Used to Know

BOTTOM LINE Speaking her mind with a soulful backdrop

K. Michelle brings her no-holds-barred “Love & Hip Hop” reality-show background to her fourth album, “Kimberly: The People I Used to Know” (Atlantic), infusing her R&B with some hot takes.

It’s a shoot-from-the-hip style given to hits and misses, but when K. Michelle connects, she hits hard. In “Kim K,” she calls out the cultural double standard that criticizes some trends as “ghetto,” only to celebrate them when embraced by the Kardashians. “Wish I could be a Kardashian so I could be black,” she sings, after also discussing the grief she got for dating Idris Elba. “Put my face over Pac, wear my braids to the back.”

On “Takes Two,” which features Jeremih, she takes the song stylings of another ex, R. Kelly, and makes them her own.

She also lets her guard down on the wrenching ballad “Make This Song Cry” and the introspective “Talk to God,” where she bounces between vulnerable soul and tough-talking rhymes.

Unfortunately, there are times of empty posturing, as in the puffed-up “Either Way,” where Chris Brown’s verse makes matters worse. But “The People I Used to Know” has plenty to get acquainted with.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Melanie Martinez performs at Lollapalooza Brazil at Autódromo Melanie Martinez responds to sex assault allegations
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of Report: Alec Baldwin developing talk show
Danny Masterson, who has been fired from Netflix cuts ties with Masterson amid sex assault claims
Larry Caputo and Theresa Caputo after an undated appearance Larry Caputo addresses marital problems
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Academy Awards to start 30 minutes earlier
Dian Fossey with mountain gorillas in ‘Dian Fossey’: Occasionally engrossing overview