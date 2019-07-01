The Stray Cats will bring its 40th anniversary tour home to Long Island with a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers at the intimate, 300-capacity Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville on Aug. 2.

The Massapequa natives and Long Island Music Hall of Famers will return to that tiny stage under better circumstances than the last time they played there.

“In 1977, we auditioned at the Revolution [formerly Past Times Pub] down the road from our house, and didn't get the gig,” the band said in a statement. “Now we're finally coming back!”

The concert—which not only celebrates the 40 years singer-guitarist Brian Setzer, bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom have played together, but also the band’s new “40” (Surfdog) album, its first in 26 years—will air on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, 1st Wave channels, as well as the Little Steven’s Underground Garage channel where Phantom has his own show.

SiriusXM will email subscribers who have registered at siriusxm.com/perks a chance to win tickets to the private concert. Subscribers are also be eligible to win a trip for two to Massapequa, including airfare, hotel stay and a pair of tickets to the concert through siriusxm.com/straycats.

Phantom said the spark for the reunion and tour came after the band played the Viva Las Vegas rockabilly festival last year. “It all kinda hit the three of us a little bit at the same time,” Phantom told Newsday. “We kinda had an impact on the world that was a little bit more than just somebody who had a hit record in the ‘80s and got lucky on MTV. During the set, we were getting this vibe between us, like, ‘Wow, we really have a continuing influence.’ That really kind of lit the fuse.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.