The Who headed to UBS Arena this fall

After a two-year hiatus, The Who are returning to the concert stage with a new tour, "The Who Hits Back!" which comes to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Oct. 7. The band will also play Madison Square Garden on May 26.

"Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around," says lead singer Roger Daltrey, 77. "So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together — the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got."

Daltrey and guitarist/band founder Pete Townshend, 76, will perform with a full orchestra along and their backing band consisting of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend (Pete’s brother), keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey (son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr) and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder. The set list will focus on classics from albums like "Tommy," "Quadrophenia," "Who’s Next" and 2019’s, "Who" as well as other selections.

Tickets for both Who shows go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. American Express card members have access to a presale starting Monday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. Check the Live Nation website for other presale opportunities.