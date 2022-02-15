Turn back the clock to the late '90s and early 2000s as Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 17 with special guest Hockey Dad. Dubbed the "Summer Gods Tour," the show is a celebration of Third Eye Blind’s 25th anniversary. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Taking Back Sunday’s debut album, "Tell All Your Friends."

"Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious as if everything is coming into deeper focus," said Third Eye Blind lead singer Stephan Jenkins, 57, in a statement. "It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture."

Taking Back Sunday guitarist John Nolan added, "In the early days of Taking Back Sunday, Adam [Lazzara, TBS lead singer] and I used to drive around in his old Honda listening to Third Eye Blind’s second album, ‘Blue,’ windows down, smoking cigarettes and singing along. If someone had told us back then that one day we’d tour together, it would've blown our minds. We’re so excited to be out with Third Eye Blind this summer, singing our songs and singing along with theirs."

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Various presales are currently taking place. Check the website for more details. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will go toward SeaTrees to restore the kelp ecosystem that sequesters carbon off the California coast.