Thomas Rhett postponed, Breaking Benjamin / Bush canceled at Jones Beach

A wave of postponements and cancellations is crashing into Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh due to COVID-19.

For starters, country fans are getting the boot into next summer as Thomas Rhett has rescheduled his Aug. 27 concert to Aug. 26, 2021.

“This decision was made with the health, safety and well-being of our fans, touring crew and venue staff as our priority,” said Rhett, 30, in a statement. “If you’re able to come out in 2021, your tickets will be honored and if you need a refund, you’ll be receiving an email soon from your point of purchase with instructions. I miss seeing y’all out on the road and can’t wait until we are back in your neck of the woods next summer.”

Meanwhile the Breaking Benjamin / Bush / Theory of a Deadman / Cory Marks show set for July 20 has been canceled.

“If you purchased a ticket or VIP, you will be emailed directly with refund options including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit at Live Nation venues. They will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines,” said Breaking Benjamin and Bush in a collective message via Twitter. “For more details, visit LiveNation.com. Thank you for understanding, and keep an eye out for tour updates in 2021. We will be back as soon as it’s safe to do so!”

Fans can check livenation.com/eventstatus for up-to-date information on all Jones Beach concerts.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.