TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Thomas Rhett postponed, Breaking Benjamin / Bush canceled at Jones Beach

Country music star Thomas Rhett has moved his

Country music star Thomas Rhett has moved his concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach to August 2021. Credit: Getty Images for CMT/Viacom / Jason Kempin

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

A wave of postponements and cancellations is crashing into Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh due to COVID-19. 

For starters, country fans are getting the boot into next summer as Thomas Rhett has rescheduled his Aug. 27 concert to Aug. 26, 2021.

“This decision was made with the health, safety and well-being of our fans, touring crew and venue staff as our priority,” said Rhett, 30, in a statement. “If you’re able to come out in 2021, your tickets will be honored and if you need a refund, you’ll be receiving an email soon from your point of purchase with instructions. I miss seeing y’all out on the road and can’t wait until we are back in your neck of the woods next summer.”

Meanwhile the Breaking Benjamin / Bush / Theory of a Deadman / Cory Marks show set for July 20 has been canceled.

“If you purchased a ticket or VIP, you will be emailed directly with refund options including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit at Live Nation venues. They will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines,” said Breaking Benjamin and Bush in a collective message via Twitter. “For more details, visit LiveNation.com. Thank you for understanding, and keep an eye out for tour updates in 2021. We will be back as soon as it’s safe to do so!”

Fans can check livenation.com/eventstatus for up-to-date information on all Jones Beach concerts.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Media executive Andre Harrell died earlier this month. Tribute broadcast planned for late music exec Andre Harrell
Long Island Music Hall of Famer Joan Jett LIMHOF hosting TV special honoring front-line workers
Wendy Williams, pictured at an awards show in Wendy Williams takes time off from show due to medical issue
CeCe Moore of ABC's "The Genetic Detective." CeCe Moore talks forensic DNA, 'The Genetic Detective,' more
New Yorker Just Sam won this year's "American NYC's 'Just Sam' wins virtual 'American Idol'
Former "Bachelorette" stars Rachel Lindsay (season 13), left, 'Bachelorette' star speaks out on use of racial slur
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search