Tilles Center to hold drive-in concert series

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts is reopening ... on the outside. LIU Post’s concert venue in Brookville is getting in the drive-in concert game by launching a summer series in its parking lot later this month.

“I feel our community needs some live music events that are safe,” says executive director William Biddle. “We want our loyal patrons to know that we are still active and to give local musicians some work.”

The Long Island Accordions, featuring Dominic Karcic and the Continental Sound, will start the series on July 18 at 7:30 p.m

The Tilles lot holds 100 cars, all of which will be layered with a full parking space apart. Concert-goers are allowed to sit in lawn chairs in the empty space just outside their vehicle.

“Any time you are outside your allocated space, you’ll be expected to wear a mask,” says Biddle.

Outside hand sanitizing stations will be made available and the bathrooms inside Tilles Center will be accessible and monitored for social distancing.

The tented stage will be raised 3 feet off the ground for clear viewing and the music will be available on car radios via WCWP/88.1 FM.

“The sound from the stage will be lightly amplified,” says Biddle. “If you are out of your car, you will be able to hear it.”

Each show is 90 minutes with no opening acts or intermission (except for Grateful Fest on Aug. 23). There are no concessions, as people are encouraged to bring their own snacks. All shows are rain or shine (as long as weather conditions allow).

“This is the beginning of some regular summer programming for us,” says Biddle. “We feel there’s a market for doing different types of things. There’s something for everyone.”

Tickets, which range from $29 to $99 per car (upcharge of $10-$30 for preferred parking in the first few rows), will go on presale for Tilles Center members at tillescenter.org or ticketmaster.com on July 9 at 10 a.m. The general-public sale will be July 13 at 10 a.m. on the Tilles Center website and Ticketmaster. Tilles Center’s box office will not be open for walk-up sales. However, people can call in (516-299-3100) via voicemail. There will be no ticket sales on the night of a show. All tickets must be purchased in advance.