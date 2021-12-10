Tim McGraw to kick off 2022 Jones Beach concert season

Country is coming back strong next summer as singer Tim McGraw will kick off Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater's 2022 concert season when he brings his North American 17-city amphitheater tour to Wantagh on June 3. Special guest Russell Dickerson opens the show.

McGraw just dropped a new single, "The Cowboy in Me" from the Paramount+ show "Yellowstone," where he appeared as James Dillard Dutton alongside Oscar-winner Kevin Costner. McGraw will extend his acting chops playing the Dutton family patriarch in the "Yellowstone" prequel series, "1883," with his wife, singer Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. The show premieres Dec. 19, also on Paramount+. Additionally, he recently released a holiday-themed song, "Christmas All Over the World."

Tickets for McGraw’s show go on sale to the general public on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check Ticketmaster's website for other presale opportunities.