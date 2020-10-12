Wanted singer Tom Parker diagnosed with brain tumor

Singer Tom Parker, of the Irish/English boy band The Wanted, and his wife, Kelsey Hardwick Parker, are thanking well-wishers who have responded to his announcement Monday that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

The couple each wrote on Instagram: "We truly are overwhelmed with everyone's love, support and positivity. We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it's been incredible. … We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us. Let's do this."

Tom, 32, and Kelsey Parker, 30, who married in July 2018, are the parents of 15-month-old daughter Aurelia, and are expecting their second child next month.

Tom Parker, who told the U.K.'s OK! magazine of his glioblastoma diagnosis in an interview, said in a previous Instagram post that he already is undergoing treatment.

Glioblastoma, which according to the Mayo Clinic "is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord," can occur at any age but typically is diagnosed in older adults. Symptoms include worsening headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures.

The cancer can be very difficult to treat "and a cure is often not possible." Treatments might slow the progression of cancer in a patient and reduce its symptoms.

