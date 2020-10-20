The annual Tom Petty Birthday Bash in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida, is going virtual this year on Friday, three days after what would have been the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's 70th birthday.

The event kicks off with an audio broadcast at 4:30 p.m. on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio, followed by a livestream concert at 7 p.m. on Amazon Music's Twitch Channel and TomPetty.com, with audio simulcast on SiriusXM.

Performers include Beck, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Foo Fighters, Susanna Hoffs, Norah Jones, Dave Stewart, Lucinda Williams, the duo Mike Campbell & Benmont Tench, and comedian Adam Sandler, among many others. Appearing as unspecified "special guests" are Eddie Vedder, Jakob Dylan, Jimmy Iovine, Kiefer Sutherland, Lenny Kravitz, Marty Stuart, Olivia Harrison, Post Malone, Rick Rubin and Stephen Perkins of Jane's Addiction, plus "very special guest Stevie Nicks."

The free concert intends to raise awareness and funds for Save Our Stages, Arts In Medicine and MusiCares. Petty died of an accidental drug overdose in 2017, at age 66.

