Tom Petty was taken off of life support Monday after suffering cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.com and CBS News.
The two outlets published conflicting reports regarding whether the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had passed away. TMZ, who was the first to report that the singer had been transported to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, later disputed a CBS News report saying the rock legend had died.
TMZ.com reported Monday that Petty, 66, had been rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital in critical condition Sunday after being found unconscious.
EMTs responding at Petty’s Malibu home had found a pulse, but doctors at the hospital later determined he had no brain activity and a decision was made to end life-support measures, TMZ reported.
The rocker -- who with his band Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers record a string of this including “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl” “Breakdown,” “ Don’t Come Around Here No More” and “Refugee” -- had recently completed a tour that ended at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25.
TMZ said it had reached out to Petty’s representatives but had obtained no official word.
