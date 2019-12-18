TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Petty's widow and his daughters reconcile

Singer Tom Petty, who died in 2017, was

Singer Tom Petty, who died in 2017, was joined by his wife Dana York, left, and daughter Adria Petty at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Credit: Invision/AP / Matt Sayles

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Tom Petty's widow, Dana York Petty, and Adria and Annakim Petty, the rocker's two daughters with first wife Jane Benyo, have ended litigation against each other and will manage the late rocker's estate collaboratively.

"We are pleased to announce the formation of Tom Petty Legacy, LLC to manage all aspects of Tom's legacy," the three said in a joint statement Wednesday. "We are committed to honoring Tom's voice, music, integrity and his charitable spirit."

Each will have equal standing in the new company, their representative Carla Sacks, said in a statement, adding, "Each of them sincerely regrets that in their intense grief over Tom's tragic death, actions were taken that were hurtful to one another."

No mention was made of Benyo, whom Adria Petty told Rolling Stone in May was one of four partners in the estate. None of the four has commented publicly. Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose in October 2017, at age 66.

