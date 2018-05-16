Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Tony Bennett

The 91-year-old poster boy for “Young at Heart” elegantly keeps going.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 18-19, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $79.50-$99.50; 516-247-5200, livenation.com

Madison Beer

The Jericho teen headlines her first Long Island show, just “As She Pleases.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, May 19, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $18.50-$43.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Jefferson Starship

Don’t you want somebody to love?

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $49-$69; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Makeshift

The Massapequa pop-punkers celebrate the release of their promising “Reflection” album.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $10; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

Keb’ Mo’

The bluesman still keeps it simple.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

INFO $75-$120; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org