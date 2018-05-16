Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Tony Bennett
The 91-year-old poster boy for “Young at Heart” elegantly keeps going.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 18-19, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $79.50-$99.50; 516-247-5200, livenation.com
Madison Beer
The Jericho teen headlines her first Long Island show, just “As She Pleases.”
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, May 19, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $18.50-$43.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Jefferson Starship
Don’t you want somebody to love?
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead
INFO $49-$69; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
Makeshift
The Massapequa pop-punkers celebrate the release of their promising “Reflection” album.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $10; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
Keb’ Mo’
The bluesman still keeps it simple.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
INFO $75-$120; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
