Entertainment

Tony Bennett cancels fall and winter touring dates in 2021

Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty

Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration on May 15, 2019, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Tony Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates..

The legendary crooner is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds.

Bennett, who just turned 95, teamed up with Lady Gaga for two nights at New York's Radio City Music Hall last week. The concerts were filmed for broadcast at a later date.

Lady Gaga and Bennett previously collaborated on the song "The Lady Is a Tramp" for Bennett’s 2011 "Duets II" album. Their collaborative album "Cheek to Cheek" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal."

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

