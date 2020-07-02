After successfully holding Long Island’s first drive-in concert last Saturday, June 27 with Queen tribute band, Almost Queen, it’s safe to say the Town of Hempstead is on a roll. The Town just announced 28 more drive-in concerts spread throughout July and August for its residents in the parking lot of Point Lookout Town Park in LIdo Beach. The shows will feature a variety of tribute bands.

Seventies themed 45RPM’s “C’mon Get Happy Show” comes on July 6. Eric Clapton die-hards can enjoy the sounds of Slowhand with Bell Bottom Blues on July 8 while Foreigner fans take in Double Vision on July 10. Decadia delivers hits through the decades on July 11, Sunday Girl mimics Blondie on July 13, PseudoSsudio pays tribute to Phil Collins on July 15, Freebird channels Lynyrd Skynyrd on July 17 and Amber Ferrari plays Madonna in Material Girl on July 18.

Sir Elton presents the hits of Elton John on July 20 and Hokis Pokis dips into disco/soul/doo-wop on July 22. Jenna Esposito croons Italian tunes on July 24 and the Ladies of Motown groove on July 25. Badlands brings Bruce Springsteen songs to life on July 27, Desert Highway taps into the Eagles on July 29 and Hour Glass plays James Taylor classics on July 31.

Want to hear some Heart? Check out Bad Animals on August 1. Chicago fans won’t want to miss Beginnings on August 3 as Jerome “City” Smith sings Motown and more on August 5. Electric Light Orchestra music can be heard via Strange Magic on August 7 while Huey Lewis and the News’ catalog will be tackled by Back in Time on August 8. The Johnny Maestro Tribute Band makes its way to LI on August 10 and the REO Speedwagon/Survivor Tribute Band comes on August 12.

Richard Lampese revives the Rat Pack on August 14 as Wonderous Stories opens its classic rock songbook on August 15. Endless Summer brings the Beach Boys’ vibes on August 17. The Devotions rock out on August 19 and Shining Star takes on Earth, Wind & Fire on August 21. The season concludes with Billy Joel tribute band Songs in the Attic featuring David Clark.

All shows start at 8 p.m. and are free for Town of Hempstead residents holding between 700-1,000 cars socially distanced. Residents must present an ID at the gate as proof of residency and remain in their cars throughout the show. If attendees leave their vehicle to go to the bathroom or dispose of trash, they must wear a mask. There will be stations with masks and hand sanitizers on the premises. Bathrooms will be cleaned regularly every 30 minutes.

For more information, visit the Town’s website: hempsteadny.gov.

