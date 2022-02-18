Train, Chris Stapleton coming to Jones Beach

All aboard! Train is pulling into Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 10 with Jewel and Blues Traveler in tow as part of its "AM Gold Tour." Thunderstorm Artis will be the opening act.

"2022 is the year of the Tiger. It has begun in a strong, beautiful and encouraging way and it’s only the beginning," said Train lead singer Pat Monahan, 52, in a statement. "The 2022 Summer AM Gold Tour will be all those things and more as we are joined by our dear friends Jewel and Blues Traveler, along with special guests Thunderstorm Artis + Will Anderson on select dates! What a ride! We can’t wait to see you all out there, dancing and singing along to their amazing music as well as our new album, ‘AM Gold.’ Is it June yet? See you then! Love and miss you all!"

The band’s new studio recording, "AM Gold" drops on May 20 and its current single of the same name was released this week.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Check the website for presale opportunities. To receive a special band presale code, visit: savemesanfrancisco.com/pages/tour and submit your email address before Tuesday at 11 p.m.

STAPLETON COMING IN AUGUST Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will bring his "All-American Road Show" to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 25 with support acts Elle King and Morgan Wade.

Stapleton, 43, is touring in support of his latest album, "Starting Over," which is currently nominated for three Grammy awards and five Academy of Country Music awards. The record features hits, "You Should Probably Leave" and the title track.

Tickets for Stapleton’s show go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the Live Nation website for other presales.