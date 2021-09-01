Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to UBS Arena for two shows

After a two-year hiatus, Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Long Island with two holiday shows at the new UBS Arena in Elmont’s Belmont Park on Dec. 18 at 3 and 8 p.m.

This year’s production is called "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" from its 1996 debut album of the same name marking the orchestra’s 25th anniversary. The show blends an arena rock band with a full string orchestra backed by a massive multi-media production containing pyrotechnics, lasers and video.

A TSO concert had been an annual Long Island tradition, with Nassau Coliseum shows nearly every year. In fact, the orchestra’s last LI gig was held there on Dec. 20, 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Check Ticketmaster for several pre-sale opportunities. For more information, visit: trans-siberian.com.