Trey Anastasio to perform 8-week 'virtual residency' at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre

Trey Anastasio of the band Phish performs during

Trey Anastasio of the band Phish performs during an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners  on, Dec. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia.  Credit: Invision/AP/Owen Sweeney

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Trey Anastasio, a co-founder of the jam band Phish, will play an eight-week virtual residency live from Manhattan's Beacon Theatre starting Oct. 9.

MSG Entertainment announced Thursday that The Beacon Jams will stream live at twitch.tv/treyanastasio each Friday at 8 p.m. through Nov. 27. The performances will have no live audience but will include "home audience interaction, alongside an array of surprises," MSG said. The free shows serve as a fundraiser for Phish's long-running nonprofit, the WaterWheel Foundation, as well as for the band's new Divided Sky Fund, earmarked to help people suffering from addiction and to further plans for a treatment center in Vermont.

"I've been sober for 13 years," Anastasio said in a statement, "It's a great blessing in my life. We started talking about the idea of a treatment center about a year ago. I was worried that the project would get derailed because of the pandemic but it didn't -- it actually picked up steam; things are really rolling along now. The Beacon Jams emerged as a way to raise money for it while also allowing me to play for the fans again."

