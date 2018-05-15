TODAY'S PAPER
U2 to play invitation-only show at Apollo Theater for SiriusXM

Bono calls the show a bucket-list moment and says it's "an incredible honor" to play the historic theater. 

U2's The Edge, left, and Bono perform during the "Joshua Tree Tour 2017" at MetLife Stadium on June 28, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola

By The Associated Press
U2 will put on a special one-night show at New York's historic Apollo Theater.

Howard Stern on Tuesday announced the invitation-only event for SiriusXM subscribers during his show on the satellite music service.

The company says U2 will play songs from its "Songs of Experience" album along with classics from its career.

Bono calls it a bucket-list moment and says it's "an incredible honor" to play on the same stage in Harlem that has hosted the legends of soul.

SiriusXM subscribers can win tickets to the June 11 performance through an invitation sent by email.

