After grossing $316 million on their 5-month-long 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree stadium tour this year, U2 is coming back to our area next summer. The foursome from Ireland will perform June 9 at the renovated Nassau Coliseum and June 25 at Madison Square Garden.

The tour will support the band’s new album, “Songs of Experience,” which drops Dec. 1 and acts as a companion piece to 2014’s “Songs of Innocence.” Much like the album, the new tour, dubbed “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE,” will serve as a sequel to the band’s critically acclaimed 2015 “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE” tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Purchasers must first register as a Verified Fan by Nov. 18 at u2.tmverifiedfan.com. However, pre-sales will be held for U2 fan club subscribers Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. to Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. (must register at u2.com/subscribe). Citi cardholders can take advantage of a special pre-sale Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. to Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. (must register at citiprivatepass.com).