EntertainmentMusic

U2 to play Nassau Coliseum, Madison Square Garden in June 2018

The tour will support the Irish rockers’ forthcoming album, “Songs of Experience.”

U2 performs onstage at the National Stadium in

U2 performs onstage at the National Stadium in Santiago de Chile, Chile, as part of their Joshua Tree tour on Oct. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: EPA / Elvis Gonzalez

By David J. Criblez  david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
After grossing $316 million on their 5-month-long 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree stadium tour this year, U2 is coming back to our area next summer. The foursome from Ireland will perform June 9 at the renovated Nassau Coliseum and June 25 at Madison Square Garden.

The tour will support the band’s new album, “Songs of Experience,” which drops Dec. 1 and acts as a companion piece to 2014’s “Songs of Innocence.” Much like the album, the new tour, dubbed “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE,” will serve as a sequel to the band’s critically acclaimed 2015 “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE” tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Purchasers must first register as a Verified Fan by Nov. 18 at u2.tmverifiedfan.com. However, pre-sales will be held for U2 fan club subscribers Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. to Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. (must register at u2.com/subscribe). Citi cardholders can take advantage of a special pre-sale Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. to Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. (must register at citiprivatepass.com).

Headshot

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

