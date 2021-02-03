TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMusic

New UBS Arena makes its first concert announcement: The Weeknd, set for April 2022

The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza Brazil day

 The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza Brazil day 2 at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 26, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.  Credit: Getty Images/Raphael Dias

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

UBS Arena at Belmont Park has announced its first concert: The Weeknd will bring his "After Hours World Tour" to Elmont on April 7, 2022. Tickets are set to go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. after he performs at Super Bowl LV’s halftime show in Tampa on Sunday.

The arena, which is said to hold 18,853 for concerts, will host 150 events per year and serve as the home of the New York Islanders. The venue is part of a $1.1 billion development project at Belmont Park that will include a 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail on 43-acres adjacent to the racetrack.

The Weeknd is currently supporting his 2020 album, "After Hours," which has spawned hits like "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights." Additionally, the pop singer is set to release a new compilation, "The Highlights" on Friday featuring his favorite songs from his four-album catalog.

Before coming to UBS Arena, The Weeknd will play four area concerts: two at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on February 11 and 12 as well as two at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on April 4 and 5. Both the Feb. 11 and April 4 shows are rescheduled from last year. New tacked on dates Feb. 12 and April 5 go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

For more information on the new venue, visit: ubsarena.com. To purchase tickets for the concert, go to: ticketmaster.com.

