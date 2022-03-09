TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Good Afternoon
Entertainment

Suffolk Theater to hold 'All for Ukraine' benefit concert featuring Long Island musicians

Blues guitarist Kerry Kearney will be one of

Blues guitarist Kerry Kearney will be one of the performers at the "All for Ukraine" benefit concert on March 27.   Credit: Anthony Guerreri

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
As trouble continues overseas Long Island musicians are stepping up to lend a hand with "All for Ukraine," a benefit concert at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on March 27. The show will feature a variety of music ranging from rockabilly to New Orleans swing to acoustic folk to rock 'n roll.

"What’s happening right now is absolutely devastating – both for those in Ukraine as well as our Ukrainian American neighbors here with us. As a place where thousands of people from all different walks of life come together every weekend, we wanted to do what we could with what we have," said executive director Gary Hygom, who developed the show’s concept. "We have a stage, we have incredibly talented and generous musicians all around us and a community that is capable of doing a whole lot of good."

The bill consists of all Long Island musicians including Cassandra House, G.E. Smith with Taylor Barton Smith, the HooDoo Loungers, the Kerry Kearney Band, Corky Laing, Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, Bryan Gallo and more.

"Seeing the people of Ukraine in such urgent and dire circumstances calls out to our most basic levels of humanity, compassion and empathy," says House of Bellport. "Being able to help in any way makes one feel a little less helpless in the face of such extreme adversity."

Tickets are $50 with 100% of the proceeds going to UNICEF (for ensuring Ukraine’s children have access to safe water, nutrition, health care, education and protection); Doctors Without Borders (to provide medical attention in Ukraine and neighboring countries where people have fled) and United Ukrainian American Relief Committee (to purchase medical supplies and equipment to send to their contacts and volunteer network in Ukraine). Upon purchasing seats via suffolktheater.com, concertgoers can choose which organization they’d like the cost of their ticket to support.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

