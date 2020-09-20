Van Morrison is one of music's storied curmudgeons, an irritable genius who tours infrequently and seems to delight in making the lives of interviewers miserable.

Now the cranky, Belfast-born "Brown Eyed Girl" soul singer has a new target for his ire: governments whose forced shutdowns of performance spaces have prevented him from reaching people and earning a living, reports Tribune News Service.

The U.K. recently reduced the number people allowed at social gatherings to six from 30 as it braced for a second wave of the pandemic.

On Friday, Morrison announced on his website that he will release three new protest songs that make it clear "how unhappy he is with the way the [U.K.] government has taken away personal freedoms."

The first, "Born to Be Free," comes out Friday. It features Morrison singing, "The new normal, is not normal, it's no kind of normal at all.... Don't need the government cramping my style / Give them an inch, they take a mile."

The lyrics of "As I Walked Out," due Oct. 9, are clunkier, as they recount the early days of the pandemic. "Well, from the government website from the 21st March 2020 / It said COVID-19 was no longer high risk / Then two days later, they put us under lockdown."

The third song, "No More Lockdowns," is to come out Oct. 23. It calls those who impose crowd limits "fascist bullies" and proclaims: "No more taking of our freedom, and our God-given rights / Pretending it's for our safety, when it's really to enslave."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, Morrison said: "I'm not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already. It's about freedom of choice. I believe people should have a right to think for themselves."

The announcement of the new songs follows comments Morrison made last month, railing against what he called the "pseudoscience" of requiring social distancing at concerts.

"We need to be playing to full-capacity audiences going forward," the 75-year-old singer said, adding "Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and myself appear to be the only people in the music business trying to get it back up and running again."

On Friday, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann told the BBC: "I don't know where he gets his facts. I know where the emotions are on this, but I will say that sort of messaging is dangerous.