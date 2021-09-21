Long Island's own classic rock band Vanilla Fudge has released a new single honoring the passing of their former member, bassist Tim Bogert, who died on Jan. 13. The group covered The Supremes' classic "Stop! In the Name of Love," featuring Bogert on bass marking the last recording of the band’s original lineup and Bogert's final reunion since leaving the group in 2010.

This song is a sequel of sorts because the Fudge had a Top Ten hit with another Supremes song, "You Keep Me Hangin’ On," in 1968. Their rendition has been used cinematically in both "The Sopranos" series finale in 2007 as well as in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, "Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood."

"It was very cool that we were able to get Timmy on the track," says guitarist Vince Martel. "I’m glad he was strong enough and gracious enough to record with us one last time — he gave me a great template to build on with my guitar. I created an East Indian raga intro in the spirit of our early albums and rocked out at the end."

Vanilla Fudge will perform with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Oct. 29. For more information, visit: vanillafudge.com. The band was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006.