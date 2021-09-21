TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

LI's Vanilla Fudge pays tribute to late member Tim Bogert on new single

Long Island's own Vanilla Fudge has released a

Long Island's own Vanilla Fudge has released a new single, "Stop in the Name of Love," in honor of late bassist Tim Bogert, who plays bass on the recording. Credit: Vanilla Fudge

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Long Island's own classic rock band Vanilla Fudge has released a new single honoring the passing of their former member, bassist Tim Bogert, who died on Jan. 13. The group covered The Supremes' classic "Stop! In the Name of Love," featuring Bogert on bass marking the last recording of the band’s original lineup and Bogert's final reunion since leaving the group in 2010.

This song is a sequel of sorts because the Fudge had a Top Ten hit with another Supremes song, "You Keep Me Hangin’ On," in 1968. Their rendition has been used cinematically in both "The Sopranos" series finale in 2007 as well as in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, "Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood."

"It was very cool that we were able to get Timmy on the track," says guitarist Vince Martel. "I’m glad he was strong enough and gracious enough to record with us one last time — he gave me a great template to build on with my guitar. I created an East Indian raga intro in the spirit of our early albums and rocked out at the end."

Vanilla Fudge will perform with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Oct. 29. For more information, visit: vanillafudge.com. The band was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

The season 13 cast of "Real Housewives of
'RHONY' reunion won't be happening
Baker Buddy Valastro, who injured his right hand
'Cake Boss' says his mangled hand is '95 percent' healed
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed in
'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown' win big at the Emmys
Cedric rocked this vibrant two-tone blue suit coat
Stars bring the glamour and color to Emmy red carpet
Cedric the Entertainer sought advice from several famous
Emmy host Cedric the Entertainer says stuffiness is banned
Mélanie Laurent in "The Mad Women's Ball."
'Mad Women's Ball": Challenging, uncompromising drama
Didn’t find what you were looking for?