Vinnie Paul, co-founder, drummer of metal band Pantera, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul in Amarillo, Tex., 2004.

Vinnie Paul in Amarillo, Tex., 2004. Alice Cooper called Paul's impact on music "immeasurable." Photo Credit: AP / Ralph Duke

By The Associated Press
Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.

Pantera's official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday announcing his death. Paul's representative confirmed the death to Billboard. No cause of death was mentioned.

Paul's real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981. Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death while onstage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup that included Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

The statement said no other details are available.

Alice Cooper tweeted that Paul's impact on music was "immeasurable."

