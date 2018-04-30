TODAY'S PAPER
'Walmart Yodeling Boy' Mason Ramsey signs record deal, releases single

Videos of Ramsey singing Hank Williams' version of "Lovesick Blues" in late March at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, earned millions of views on Youtube.

Viral internet sensation Mason Ramsey aka "The Walmart

Viral internet sensation Mason Ramsey aka "The Walmart Yodeling Boy" performs onstage at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California on April 27, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Stagecoach/Kevin Winter

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An 11-year-old boy whose yodeling at an Illinois Walmart started a wave of attention has signed a record deal.

Mason Ramsey signed with Atlantic Records and Nashville-based Big Loud Records. The Tennessean reports he's also released his debut single, "Famous." The song was written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and others.

Ramsey says in a news release he "can't wait for everyone to hear" the song.

Videos of him singing Hank Williams' version of "Lovesick Blues" in late March at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, earned millions of views on Youtube. It earned him a performance earlier this month at Coachella at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

