When With Confidence singer-bassist Jayden Seeley was a teenager in Australia, he dreamed of being on the Vans Warped Tour.

“It’s crazy, man, it’s just one of the most incredible tours,” says Seeley, shortly before taking the stage at the Warped Tour stop in Noblesville, Indiana. “That feeling is now amplified by 10 because everyone knows it’s going to be over.”

Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman announced last year that the traveling indie-rock summer camp he founded in 1995, which helped launch the careers of everyone from Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance to Paramore, would make its final cross-country journey in 2018, stopping at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Saturday.

“The Vans Warped Tour has become the community I had always hoped for,” Lyman said in a statement.

It’s a community that Seeley says With Confidence is proud to be a part of all summer long. “What I love is that everything is equal,” he says, referring to the tour tradition of having bands’ set times chosen at random each day instead of having a hierarchy. “Everyone is just a person playing in a band. It promotes a feeling against egotism.”

Seeley says he was thrilled to see Long Beach’s Joan Jett play, since she has the kind of career With Confidence hopes for as it gets ready to release its sophomore album “Love and Loathing” Aug. 11. “We’ve been playing our single ‘That Something,’ which is a summery jam and just feels right for these shows,” Seeley says. “And we’ve been playing our new single ‘Jaded,’ which is a fast punk song.”

Jett, like Taking Back Sunday, All Time Low and other Warped alumni, including Great Neck’s Blameshift, rejoined the tour for a handful of dates to play it one last time.

Blameshift’s Jenny Mann says she was thrilled to play the main stage at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, earlier this month. “I got offstage feeling on top of the world,” says Mann, who won’t be playing at Jones Beach, though her guitar-string jewelry company Strung will have a booth. “The impact that Warped Tour has had on us and on indie rock in general is immeasurable.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.