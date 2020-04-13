LI musicians re-create 'We Are the World' in quarantine

Live music may be temporarily unavailable on Long Island but Long Island musicians are still playing. In a collective YouTube video, more than 50 local performers came together during the current COVID-19 quarantine to re-create the 1985 “We Are the World” video..

The video, produced by Adam and Kristin Seely, begins with a direct message that reads, “We may be down right now, but we’re not out. And although we can’t be together...Long Island musicians united to create something special. We hope this heals your hearts just a little bit with the power of a song that takes on new meaning today.”

Brent Carter of Funk Filharmonik and the Average White Band opens the video with the famous line sung by co-composer Lionel Richie, “There comes a time when we heed a certain call when the world must come together as one” as his bandmate Tom Bowes, also of Sir Duke, blends in with him as Stevie Wonder did with Richie 35 years ago.

Each musician is shown performing from their home taking on various parts such as Genessa Aliberti of Decadia and the Selena Experience singing Diana Ross’ lines, Michael DelGiudice of Big Shot and Billy Joel’s band crooning Steve Perry’s portion and Tammi Wolfe of the New York Bee Gees doing her best Cyndi Lauper. Three singers take on song co-writer Michael Jackson’s role: Amber Ferrari, Dawnette Darden of the HooDoo Loungers and Kevin Morris of That Motown Band and Shining Star.

There are even clips of local venue owners and managers such as Kevin Sheehan of K.J. Farrell’s Bar & Grill in Bellmore and The Warehouse in Amityville, Rick Cappiello of Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh and Kevin Doyle of the Paramount in Huntington waving to the camera.

The video concludes with a direct message to Long Islanders: “The Long Island world of musicians is a family that misses each other but the one thing we miss even more...is you. Thank you for supporting live music. We will be back.”

