Patti Smith, MGMT and Broken Social Scene will be among the acts christening the legendary Webster Hall in the East Village, when it reopens in May after nearly two years of renovations.

“It has been an honor to undertake this project with AEG and The Bowery Presents, understanding how much Webster Hall means to the history of New York City and the music community,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global, the company that also renovated NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. “Maintaining the integrity of this iconic venue has been of utmost priority throughout the entire renovation process, while ensuring that the enhancements modernize the venue for both the fans and the performers. It has been our intention to create a venue pipeline to our larger arenas and we are looking forward to the opportunities that Webster Hall will provide us.”

Webster Hall, which opened in 1886, has been everything from a ballroom to a recording studio for Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan to a multi-floor nightclub and concert venue. Its era as The Ritz in the 1980s – marked with concerts from Prince, U2 and Tina Turner – was linked to Long Island’s WLIR-FM, for concerts broadcast on the station and parties for the station’s listeners.

“After a decade-long relationship with the venue, The Bowery Presents is truly excited to return to Webster Hall now in both an operational and booking capacity alongside our new partners at BSE Global,” said John Moore and Jim Glancy, partners at The Bowery Presents, which will once again co-own and operate the venue. “As we honor the rich history this venue holds with fans and artists alike, we are excited to begin this new chapter with artists that we love and respect.”

The artists for Webster Hall’s grand reopening have not been announced. However, the venue released its regular schedule, starting on May 1 with Patti Smith, Thursday morning. Tickets go on sale at noon on March 1 through Ticketmaster, American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.

Here’s the Webster Hall schedule so far:

May 1 – Patti Smith and Her Band

May 3 – TroyBoi

May 4 – Sharon Van Etten

May 7 – FKJ

May 10 – Lawrence

May 15 – Royal Trux

May 16-17 – Broken Social Scene

May 19 – Old Dominion

May 20 – Chromeo with a Live Band

May 21 – Johnnyswim

May 22-24 – MGMT

May 28 – The Japanese House

May 29 – Aaron Tveit

June 6-7 – Empire of the Sun

June 14 – Real Estate

June 15 – City of the Sun

July 26 – Emo Nite LA

Sept. 13 – HVOB

Sept. 21 – Tinariwen

Sept. 27 – Pinegrove

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Built to Spill

Oct. 5 – Mt. Joy

Oct 9 – Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Oct. 10-11 – Big Thief

Nov. 2 – Mumiy Troll