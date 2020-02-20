The Weeknd sets two NYC shows

Alt-R&B singer-songwriter The Weeknd is bringing his global "After Hours Tour" to the area.

The three-time Grammy-winning hitmaker, 30, will play Brooklyn's Barclays Center on July 8 and Madison Square Garden on Sept. 3. General-public tickets for both shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Ticketmaster.com.

"[C]an't wait to see you all...," The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, tweeted Wednesday night. Opening acts on the North American dates are R&B singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio and rapper Don Toliver. The Weeknd's new album "After Hours" drops March 20, and he performs on "Saturday Night Live" March 7.

