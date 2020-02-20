The Weeknd sets two NYC shows
Alt-R&B singer-songwriter The Weeknd is bringing his global "After Hours Tour" to the area.
The three-time Grammy-winning hitmaker, 30, will play Brooklyn's Barclays Center on July 8 and Madison Square Garden on Sept. 3. General-public tickets for both shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Ticketmaster.com.
"[C]an't wait to see you all...," The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, tweeted Wednesday night. Opening acts on the North American dates are R&B singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio and rapper Don Toliver. The Weeknd's new album "After Hours" drops March 20, and he performs on "Saturday Night Live" March 7.
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW