The Weeknd vows to tone it down for his Super Bowl show

The Weeknd may be known for his graphic music videos and performances featuring blood and violence, but the three-time Grammy Award winner says he will tone down his act during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 30-year-old pop star said he will "keep it PG" during his headliner slot on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. He promised to be "respectful to the viewers."

The 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will be different this year due to the pandemic and The Weeknd said he will use different parts of the stadium as well as the field. But he would not be drawn into specifics of his show. "You have to watch on Sunday," he said.

When asked for his favorite Super Bowl halftime show, he cited Diana Ross' 1996 performance. She was lowered to the stage by a crane of sparklers, hundreds of dancers spelled out her name on the field, she made three costume changes and she left via helicopter.

"The show just makes me smile," said The Weeknd.

The Weeknd, whose real name is, Abel Tesfaye, joins a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and last year’s duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

