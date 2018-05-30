TODAY'S PAPER
Weezer releases cover of Toto's 'Africa' after social media push

The band released a cover of Toto's "Rosanna" after a teenager mounted a Twitter campaign.

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs at The Forum

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images for KROQ / Christopher Polk

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Weezer has released a cover of Toto's "Africa" after a teenage fan pressed the group for months on social media to record the song.

The teen, known as @weezerafrica, jokingly started lobbying the 1990s band on Twitter in December. The campaign gained followers.

Weezer released a cover of Toto's "Rosanna" on May 24. But the teen was not satisfied. The group rolled out "Africa" on Tuesday.

Neither the representative for Weezer nor the teen immediately responded to a request for comment.

