Westhampton Beach PAC hosts drive-in concert films

Drive-in movies are back and drive-in concerts are the new thing. The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is offering a combination: The drive-in concert movie.

Beginning Wednesday, a series of archival concerts by classic rock artists shown at a pop-up drive-in sponsored by the performing arts center will take place at the Westhampton Presbyterian Church, which has space for just 40 cars. (Alas, no tailgating. Patrons must remain in their vehicles.) Audio will be broadcast via FM radio. Admission is $50 per car.

The concert clips come courtesy of Bill Shelley, the Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker and cultural preservationist who runs Shelley Archives, and whose compilations have frequently been shown at Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre. Here’s what’s playing during his three-night series:

THE ROLLING STONES — RARE CLIPS 1970s AND 1980s. (7:30 p.m. Wednesday) The Stones produced some of their best work during the '70s, especially when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards reworked the sounds of urban funk and disco into such tracks as "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" and "Miss You." Even in the mostly fallow '80s, hits like "Start Me Up" and "Hang Fire" kept the band on the charts.

LITTLE RICHARD — THE INVENTOR OF ROCK AND ROLL. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 30) This 90-minute compilation is devoted to one of the wildest and most transgressive figures in rock history. Born Richard Wayne Penniman, he combined raucous energy, theatricality and androgyny in a way that thrilled teens, horrified parents and influenced generations of rockers from The Beatles to David Bowie. Performances include "Long Tall Sally," "Lucille" and "Tutti Frutti."

THE LADIES OF ROCK, POP AND SOUL (1960s-1980s). (7:30 p.m. Oct. 5) A wide range of women will appear in this showcase, including '60s girl group The Shangri-Las, blues-rock powerhouse Janis Joplin, legendary soul-rock showstopper Tina Turner, disco diva Donna Summer and the musical omnivore Cher.

For more information, call 631-288-1500 or visit whbpac.org.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.