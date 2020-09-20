TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Westhampton Beach PAC hosts drive-in concert films

Tina Turner is one of the female rockers

Tina Turner is one of the female rockers featured in the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center's drive-in concert film series on Oct. 5. Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Drive-in movies are back and drive-in concerts are the new thing. The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is offering a combination: The drive-in concert movie.

Beginning Wednesday, a series of archival concerts by classic rock artists shown at a pop-up drive-in sponsored by the performing arts center will take place at the Westhampton Presbyterian Church, which has space for just 40 cars. (Alas, no tailgating. Patrons must remain in their vehicles.) Audio will be broadcast via FM radio. Admission is $50 per car.

The concert clips come courtesy of Bill Shelley, the Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker and cultural preservationist who runs Shelley Archives, and whose compilations have frequently been shown at Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre. Here’s what’s playing during his three-night series:

THE ROLLING STONES — RARE CLIPS 1970s AND 1980s. (7:30 p.m. Wednesday) The Stones produced some of their best work during the '70s, especially when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards reworked the sounds of urban funk and disco into such tracks as "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" and "Miss You." Even in the mostly fallow '80s, hits like "Start Me Up" and "Hang Fire" kept the band on the charts.

LITTLE RICHARD — THE INVENTOR OF ROCK AND ROLL. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 30) This 90-minute compilation is devoted to one of the wildest and most transgressive figures in rock history. Born Richard Wayne Penniman, he combined raucous energy, theatricality and androgyny in a way that thrilled teens, horrified parents and influenced generations of rockers from The Beatles to David Bowie. Performances include "Long Tall Sally," "Lucille" and "Tutti Frutti."

THE LADIES OF ROCK, POP AND SOUL (1960s-1980s). (7:30 p.m. Oct. 5) A wide range of women will appear in this showcase, including '60s girl group The Shangri-Las, blues-rock powerhouse Janis Joplin, legendary soul-rock showstopper Tina Turner, disco diva Donna Summer and the musical omnivore Cher.

For more information, call 631-288-1500 or visit whbpac.org.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

"Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon, who had LI's McKinnon: Playing Ginsburg 'a profound joy"
Former News 12 Long Island anchor Carol Silva's Former News 12 anchor Carol Silva says she's cancer-free
Tamala Baldwin of Central Islip is the star, LI's Tamala Baldwin gets series on UrbanFlix
Tom Humbert of Garden City stars in LI filmmaker's 'Wholly Broken' hits Amazon Prime
Gold Coast Studios Stage 2 on July 24 Studio taking steps to seat live audience for new Kevin James comedy
NeNe Leakes of Bravo's "Real Houswives of Atlanta" Nene Leakes leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search