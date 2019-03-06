Westhampton Beach PAC announces summer lineup

Jennifer Holliday, Sutton Foster, Brian Setzer and Herb Alpert are some of the big names that are going to heat up the stage at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center this summer. On Tuesday the theater announced a diverse lineup for its 21st season, which will include Broadway veterans, Southern rockers, comics, jazz greats and more.

Kicking off the season on May 25 will be Tony Award winner Holliday in concert (you can be certain she'll perform her "Dreamgirls" showstopper "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going"). Fellow Tony winner Foster will also bring some Broadway razzle dazzle to Westhampton Beach with her July 6 show, which will features songs from her latest album "Take Me to the World."

Trumpet legend Alpert jazzes things up on Aug. 2 in a show that will also feature his wife, Lani Hall, the former lead vocalist of Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66. Massapequa-raised Setzer will rock the town with his Rockabilly Riot on Aug. 10.

Rounding out the schedule are the Appalachian all-female folk trio Mountain Man (June 2), Celtic-accented indie rockers Carbon Leaf (June 7), British Invasion duo Peter Asher and Jeremy Clyde (June 15), stand-up guy Roy Wood Jr. (June 21), a cappella group The Pitchforks (June 22), tribute artists Early Elton (June 23), Pianofest in the Hamptons (June 27 and Aug. 8), Southern rockers The Allman Betts Band (July 5), the family show "Pirate School!" (July 7), mentalist-magician Oz Pearlman (July 13), Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes (July 19), The Fab Faux (July 27), Three Dog Night (July), ABBA The Concert (Aug. 3), music collective Postmodern Jukebox (Aug. 4), comic Tammy Pescatelli (Aug. 9), Afro-Caribbean musicians Ms. Lisa Fischer and Grand Baton (Aug. 11), bluegrass performers The Sam Bush Band (Aug.17) and blues guitarist Tab Benoit (Aug.18).

Tickets go on sale March 11 at 11 a.m. For more details, call 631-288-1500 or go to whbpac.org.