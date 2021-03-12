The sound of music will be alive — and live — at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center starting in September. In an announcement describing "Labor Day as the new Memorial Day," the venue revealed a new season of concerts featuring performers ranging from tribute acts (That Motown Band) to Broadway stars (Laura Benanti) beginning Sept. 4.

Set to kick things off is That Motown Band, who will perform a night of classics made famous by The Temptations, The Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas and more Motown legends. Following on Sept. 5 will be singer-songwriter John Hiatt, whose new album "Leftover Feelings" comes out on May 21.

Latin band Los Lobos, who scored with a cover of "La Bamba" in 1987, takes the stage on Sept. 19. Things get jazzy on Oct. 10 when Grammy winning singer and record producer Steve Tyrell performs.

Other fall concerts include hit makers War ("Why Can't We Be Friends," "Cisco Kid") on Oct. 14; "Tales From Soprano Isle," a one-woman show of songs and stories starring Benanti (Oct. 17); Mike DelGiudice, frontman of Big Shot (Nov. 6), and '60s music icon Darlene Love (Nov. 20).

Many of the shows are ones rescheduled from last year. Tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates for people who purchased tickets in 2020 for those shows. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 631-288-1500 or go to whbpac.org.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.