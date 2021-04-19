Live from Westhampton Beach, it's Seth Meyers, or at least, it will be this summer.

The former "Saturday Night Live" regular and current late-night talk-show host is among the acts set to perform at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, this summer. The venue is one of the first on Long Island to announce a series of outdoor summer concerts which will also include shows starring Purple Xperience and Jefferson Starship.

The performances, which will take place on the Great Lawn of the theater's grounds, will kick off July 23 with Purple Xperience, the Prince tribute band hailing from the rocker's hometown of Minneapolis. Meyers takes the stage July 24 with his comedy show. On Aug. 13, rock out with Beachstock starring Square Feet as they performs songs from the '90s and beyond in this annual fundraiser for the venue.

The beat goes on Aug. 14 with Max Weinberg's Jukebox, an interactive show starring the former E Street Band drummer in which the audience's requests control the set list. Finally, on tap for Aug. 15 is Jefferson Starship, who will perform some of the band's greatest hits, including those from its Jefferson Airplane days.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at whbpac.org. Seating on the Great Lawn is not provided, so guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. COVID-19 safety guidelines, testing protocols and social distancing will be enforced.

On Sunday, the theater held its first live audience event as students from its academy’s music education program performed in the Spring Music Festival.

