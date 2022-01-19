LI's Taking Back Sunday playing giant Vegas emo festival

Long Island heroes Taking Back Sunday will play as part of the Las Vegas emo festival When We Were Young, supporting headliners My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

The nostalgia-oriented festival takes place Oct. 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Ticket presales begin Friday at 1 p.m.

When We Were Young will reunite Taking Back Sunday with scores of other acts popular among fans of the early-aughts emo scene. On the bill are Bright Eyes, Hawthorne Heights, Dashboard Confessional, Avril Lavigne, AFI, Jimmy Eat World, the Used and Thursday. Among the handful of newer bands are Car Seat Headrest, the Linda Lindas and Mom Jeans. The festival also includes at least one other New York regional favorite, Bayside, the long-running punk band from Queens led by Anthony Raneri.

Originally formed in Amityville in late 1999, Taking Back Sunday became the most commercially successful band to come out of Long Island’s turn-of-the-millennium emo explosion. Led by singer Adam Lazzara, the group made its major label debut on Warner Bros. in 2006 with "Louder Now," which reached No. 2 on Billboard’s album chart. Taking Back Sunday’s most recent album, "Tidal Wave," was released on Hopeless Records in 2016.

For a complete festival lineup and ticket information go to whenwewereyoungfestival.com.