Wilco, Sleater-Kinney to share Forest Hills bill

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco (left) performs at the

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco (left) performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 5, 2017, in New Orleans. Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney performsn at the 2015 Pitchfork Music Festival, on July 18, 2015 in Chicago.  Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP; Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The critically acclaimed bands Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are co-headlining Forest Hills Stadium on Aug. 22 as part of the two groups' "It's Time" tour.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com and ForestHillsStadium.com, and without service fees at the stadium box office on Burns Street on Fridays. As well, tickets can be purchased at the music store and venue Rough Trade in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Sleater-Kinney, composed of Corin Tucker and "Portlandia" star Carrie Brownstein, posted a minute-and-a-half sketch on the group's Twitter page, in which Wilco's Jeff Tweedy asks the two to tour with the band this summer, leading to Brownstein comically conflating that with vacationing together.

The Grammy Award-winning Wilco released its 13th studio album, "Ode to Joy," in October. Sleater-Kinney, a longtime pop-punk feminist trio, became a duo in July when drummer Janet Weiss left the band. She appears on the most recent album, "The Center Won't Hold," released in August and produced by St. Vincent.

Opening is Chicago-based cross-genre multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, billed as NNAMDÏ.

