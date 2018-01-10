TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Willie Nelson cancels three shows due to illness

Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan.

Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

NASHVILLE — Country music legend Willie Nelson has canceled shows in Nevada and California after leaving a concert in San Diego after performing one song.

A publicist for Nelson says shows scheduled this week in Rohnert Park, California; Las Vegas; and Laughlin, Nevada, have been canceled. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Nelson left his show at a San Diego casino on Saturday after the first song, “Whiskey River.”

Fans told the newspaper that Nelson was coughing and apparently had difficulty breathing. A statement from Ticketmaster said he left the stage early because of an illness.

Nelson, 84, keeps up a rigorous touring and recording schedule. His latest album, “Willie Nelson and the Boys: Willie’s Stash Vol. 2” featuring his sons Lukas and Micah, was released last year.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Jenna Coleman stars as Queen Victoria and Tom ‘Victoria’: Sanitized look at the British monarch
The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, or When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC Geist: Lauer’s doing ‘as good as he can be’
David Letterman interviews former president Barack Obama on First look at Obama on Letterman’s new Netflix show
Warner Wolf attends Joe Torre's Safe at Home Warner Wolf bombarded after ‘This Is Us’ reference
Sarah Jessica Parker, right, on CBS' Sarah Jessica Parker’s memorable TV roles