Willie Nelson to resume tour after initial 'breathing problem' cancellation

Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers

By The Associated Press
Willie Nelson will resume his tour after initially canceling it because of a "breathing problem."

The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing "I need to have my doctor check [me] out." Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, reports The Associated Press.

He wrote "I'll be back."

Farm Aid says Nelson will resume his tour Sept. 6. He is scheduled to play Forest Hills Stadium on Sept 11.

Nelson will perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21 in Wisconsin.

Nelson's tour is scheduled to end Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.

