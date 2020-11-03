Wolf Van Halen, son of deceased rock icon Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, is decrying an Us Weekly cover story featuring his mother, in the wake of his father's death Oct. 6 from cancer at age 65.

"(Expletive) this, and (expletive) you @usweekly," tweeted the 29-year-old Wolf Van Halen, who in 2006 succeeded founding member Michael Anthony as bass player in the band Van Halen. Posting a photo of the Nov. 2 issue of Us, he added, "The only thing printed in this piece of toilet paper that's true is that we all loved my father. This is not a new interview. My mother did not speak to them for this. That is all."

The print article, which does not yet appear at the magazine's website, carries the cover lines "Valerie Bertinelli's Untold Story: Love, Loss & Staying Strong," "Secrets of Her Dangerous Marriage to Eddie Van Halen" and "Her Dark Past Revealed: How She Found Peace at 60." The article itself does not say Bertinelli granted the magazine a new interview, and its quoted comment come from anonymous sources and past public statements.

Bertinelli's representative had no comment. A360 Media, publisher of Us Weekly, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

"I know what a lot of you are going to say. 'Just ignore it, bro!' " Wolf Van Halen wrote in a second tweet. "I'm not going to stand by and let people publish lies and make my family's tragedy someone else's entertainment."

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Eddie Van Halen married Bertinelli, initially known as a teen actress on the 1975-84 CBS hit "One Day at a Time," in April 1981. The couple separated in 2000, but remained on good terms; Bertinelli did not file for divorce until 2005, and it was not finalized until December 2007. Each later remarried.

A day before his posts regarding Us Weekly, Wolf Van Halen had tweeted in response to speculation of a Van Halen reunion, writing "Been off for awhile. Apparently not long enough. When stupid rumors make it to me outside of this social media hellhole, I thought it was important enough to clarify that it was (expletive). Sorry for the clarity, everyone. I'm out."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.