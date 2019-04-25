TODAY'S PAPER
Woodstock 50 tickets put on hold for now

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair memorial in upstate Bethel. Photo Credit: AP/Mike Groll

By The Associated Press
The much-anticipated sale of tickets for this summer's Woodstock 50 anniversary concerts has been put on hold for now.

Tickets for the three-day festival on Aug. 16-18 were supposed to be available on Monday. The festival released a statement Thursday, saying: "Woodstock 50 has delayed its on sale while we refine logistical plans."

The statement adds, "Ticket on sale information will be available through Woodstock.com in the coming days."

Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers were announced as headliners of Woodstock 50, commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival.

The festival is set to take place in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles northwest of the original site. The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.

