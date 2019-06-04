Two days of peace and music — that's what the Woodstock Revival promises at Old Bethpage Village Restoration this weekend. The festival, now in its 7th year, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which took place during the Summer of Love — 1969.

“This festival has a sense of camaraderie in the crowd and community support that all the bands pick up on,” says event promoter Rich Rivkin. “It’s a safe space where everyone can cut loose.”

Here are some of the bands featured on stage representing the legendary music of the original Woodstock artists:

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

KERRY KEARNEY BAND

Taking on Jimi Hendrix’s catalog can be a daunting task being that he’s considered by many to be the greatest electric guitar player of all time. Kearney is up for the challenge.

“I grew up listening to Hendrix,” says Kearney of Breezy Point. “He had a whole mystique to him and he took the instrument to another level.”

Among performances of “Purple Haze,” “Foxy Lady” and “Red House,” Kearney will bring up his 10-year-old student, little strummin’ Katie Wilson, for a guest spot on “All Along the Watchtower.”

SET TIME 1:30 p.m.

UPPERCUT

For nearly 30 years, this nine-piece band has been blending horns with rock-n-roll and will focus on the music of Blood Sweat & Tears for the festival.

“The horns add a whole different dimension,” says bassist John Pandolfo of Massapequa. “It gives you a different timbre of music to play with beyond guitars, bass and drums. It makes the sound really fat.”

Expect to hear hits like “Spinning Wheel,” “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “And When I Die,” “God Bless the Child” and “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know.”

SET TIME 3 p.m.

FOUR WAY STREET

The signature harmonies of Crosby, Stills & Nash will fill the air as Four Way Street delivers a set.

“We are going to stick to the classics,” says guitarist/vocalist Chris Tangeleri of Manorville. “People love the singalongs — ‘Teach Your Children’ always gets everyone singing. ‘Our House’ is one where we can hand it off to the crowd and let them take over.”

SET TIME 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

JANIS JOPLIN EXPERIENCE

When Lisa Polizzi of Bellport got introduced to the music of Janis Joplin, a switch was flipped.

“I got goose bumps,” says Polizzi. “No singer has ever reached out to me like Janis. I never felt that before.”

Today she portrays the late singer, complete with a feather boa and round wire rimmed glasses, on songs like “Piece of My Heart,” “Cry Baby,” “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Ball and Chain.”

“Janis had this way of making you feel what she was feeling,” Polizzi said. “She wasn’t an act, but rather true to herself.”

SET TIME Noon

THE LEGENDARY MURPHYS

Because so many bands played Woodstock, it’s difficult to pay tribute to them all. However, the Legendary Murphys are going to give the crowd of smorgasbord of songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Band, Jefferson Airplane and more.

“Our roots are in the 1960s music,” says vocalist/keyboardist Sandy Murphy of Malverne. “We are sharing the music we grew up with that we love and remains connected to our hearts. It brings back a flood of memories for people.”

SET TIME 4:30 p.m.

THE ELECTRIX

Much like the Grateful Dead, the Electrix don’t have a prepared set list. With over 700 songs in their catalog, this Dead tribute band casually goes from one song into the next.

“Our performances are very fluid,” says bassist Ray Kairys. “But the crowd makes the show. When they are up and dancing, we feel a certain vibe from them that’s just magic.”

SET TIME 6 p.m.